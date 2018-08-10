Pakistani singer-actress Reshma shot dead, allegedly by her husband

In a gut-wrenching incident, Pakistani actress and singer Reshma has been shot dead by her husband at her Hakimabad residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She used to live with her brother and was reportedly having domestic disputes with her husband.

Her husband arrived at the house and fired at her which resulted in her death. He then fled from the spot, reports India Today. Reshma was his fourth wife.

The singer rose to fame for her Pashto songs and was a part of the famous Pakistani drama Zhobal Goluna as well.

Violence against female artistes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on a rise. This year, over ten similar incidents claiming lives have taken place. A while back, Sunbul, a stage actress was shot dead on 3rd February. The reason for her being killed brutally was that she refused to accompany the accused, who were three men who demanded her to perform for a private event of theirs.

In these times, when crimes against women are on a rise and so is the wave of feminism trying to fight and curb the same, it's saddening to see such news crop up.

We hope Reshma's soul rests in peace.

Let's wait for more updates on the case.