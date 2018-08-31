Reham Khan on Imran Khan: Pakistan’s latest PM has a rather stormy past

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan's fierce autobiography has finally hit the market and all you need to do is head online to get yourself a copy. However, you must be wondering why we're asking you to get yourself a copy of Reham Khan? The simplest answer is that the former wife of the current Prime Minister of Pakistan gives a first-hand account of working in the murky world of Pakistan's media industry and of being married to the cricketer who now leads Pakistan politically, among other things. If not for these reasons, then the fact that Imran Khan, himself, had petitioned to stop the publication of Reham Khan's autobiography in Pakistan should peak your curiosity in the book.

While some of it may come up as malicious gossip, always remember, there is never smoke without any fire. Here are a few bits from the autobiography that'll make you want to read the entire book, cover to cover.

"...Then there were the Bollywood stories, which were also laced with prejudice. It was the attitude of the women in the family towards other women which was most shocking . . . The most famous story, of course, was about a big Bollywood star of the 1970's, considered to be one of the sexiest heroines of all time. We had heard rumours about Imran and her while we were growing up. Imran confirmed to me that they were true. Though Imran was happy to sexually engage with the actresses, he and the family clearly thought little of them..."

"...I had a flashback to the 2013 election when PPP supporters were told to vote tactically in Punjab for the PTI. Imran was not willing to discuss or listen to anything regarding the source of anyone's money or their affiliations. He was like a kid, all goggle-eyed in a candy store. Imran wasn't the best PR for his rich financiers either. In an effort to get me to share his adoration, he boasted that his main financier had paid $1500 for one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. At the time, she had been an escort in Dubai. It was meant to slag the particular actress off, but I just rolled my eyes and replied, "I think no less of her for selling her own body. But your friend, a married man, doesn't go up in my esteem with that bit of info..."

"...The typical day's cocktail would generally consist of half an ecstasy tablet and one or two lumps of coke. It appeared that Imran Khan was doing about six grams a night. Around Aleem Khan’s campaign and right after it the cocaine use shot up to a ridiculous level. Three bags of the magic stuff were consumed in one night. He was sinking right in front of my eyes and I watched helplessly..."

As well as his alleged sexual appetite:

"...Imran would refer to him as his wife. Moby, while married for the third time, chose to live with Imran and not his own wife. I found these connections hard to understand but chose to dismiss them, deeming it paranoia. However, while cleaning the bottom-left drawer of my husband’s side table, I found empty cigar cases and huge tubes of KY jelly. When I asked what they were for, Imran explained that the lubricant and the metal cases were used together. His ‘preferences’ became clear. My look of horror produced peals of laughter from my sexually liberated husband..."

"...I became the face of a leading personal injury firm, and popularised the catchphrase ‘Don't delay, Claim Today’. One of their adverts was targeted at the Pakistani and Indian community and became extremely popular as I appeared in it next to The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan . . . I was impressed by his professionalism and his lack of arrogance; this was an educated, well-brought-up man of a middle-class family; friendly, with polite restraint, and not one bit of the diva he could so easily have been.”

"...During the live transmission of the elections, I was surprised when my guests were suddenly replaced by the new bureau chief of AAJ. My new guests were two journalists I wasn’t familiar with. As I opened the discussion, one of the men, Amir Mateen, rather condescendingly suggested I sit like a prop and let them set the theme. Clearly, he mistook me for the young girls who would merely complement the older, silver-haired analysts . . . This was my first taste of what it was like to stick to the script handed over by higher authorities. A year later, at PMLN leader Daniyal Aziz’s house, the same man would apologise profusely to me in public for his rudeness..."

"...I was a thirty-two-year-old mother to three young kids with no money, friends or family. I had no job prospects and no man ready to step in and rescue me. But I had one thing far more important than all of that. I had hope."

Reham Khan's autobiography, titled Reham Khan, has been published by Harper Collins and is now available online.