Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 2.10 pm

It is a sad day for social media as another celebrity leaves us. People on social media on Wednesday were mourning the death of popular YouTuber Grant Thompson. Not long after, it was reported that Ekaterina Karaglanova of Instagram who is known for her beautiful travel pictures was found dead in her home. Her last post was from the Greek Island of Corfu where she talked about enjoying the cold weather adding that she would stay there for no more than 3-5 days as she does not enjoy taking long breaks.

She even talked about the city in another post stating that the island was not very special except for its architecture which she found very appealing. The young traveller added that it reminded her of the streets of Paris and Italy calling Corfu a mini-Italy with a Greek flavour.

Ekaterina was training to be a dermatologist. On Instagram, she had revealed that she had made up her mind for this ever since she was in the 8th grade and even talked about the efforts she made to be where was this year. She was currently pursuing a clinical internship at a dermatology department.

She was also an inspiring personality. She would often talk about living a luxurious life. She would also explain that the real luxury according to her was to live on your terms without compromising on your interest and dreams.

Even though she was appreciated for her sense of fashion, Ekaterina had revealed that she was not a fan of shopping. In her post, she stated that she preferred to shop like a man who rushes in and out of stores without much thought. She would also recommend stores to her followers where they could find good fashion advisors.

Ekaterina had stopped responding to phone calls which led to panic on her family's part who then alerted her landlord. She was planning to travel to Amsterdam for her birthday and was found in the suitcase she was packing for it. We pray that her family finds the strength to get through this difficult and trying time.

