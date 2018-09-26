Singer Anuradha Paudwal duped by builders for Rs 40 lakh

Senior playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has filed a complaint against a Virar builder for allegedly duping her of Rs 40 lakh by means of selling one flat to several buyers. The case is registered in Arnala Police Station in Palghar district. The accused have been identified as Avinash Dhole and Raju Sulere amongst five other partners. They own the firm Om Mandar Realtors in Bolinj, Virar and currently, all the seven are absconding.

As per police sources, she had invested almost Rs 40 lakh for the housing project, but the flat wasn’t handed over even after crossing the deadline. Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent, Virar states that the builders had promised flats at cheap rates near Arnala Beach and several investors fell for the trap which involved the singer too.

“The investors had booked flats in Mandar Avenue, F1 group of buildings in Narangi, Virar. They were promised posh amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, a park among other facilities,” said Bajbale. But, the accused forged sales agreements and the same flats were sold to several buyers.

“As an investment, I had booked two flats in 2013 and since then, the builders have cheated me. I had filed a complaint with the Arnala police and have been cooperating with the agency ever since,” said Anuradha Paudwal. “We have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and also Section 3, 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1999 against the accused,” said Bajbale.