Stormy Daniels makes shocking revelations of Donald Trump's junk

Adult star Stormy Daniels claims that she had an affair with the US President Donald Trump, hinting to a physical relationship. So, finally Stormy has revealed how she felt while having s*x with Trump, and well the answer is quite shocking. She has said that while she was on the bed with Trump she would pray for death.

According to reports in the Deadline, Daniels came on Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show and revealed private details. The ex-flame of Trump (as she claims) was there for the promotions of her tell-all memoir Full Disclosure. During the show, Jimmy asked her how she would "spank Donald Trump". He even went ahead and arched his back towards Daniels in order to get a first-hand experience, and Stormy actually spanked him three times with her novel.

Further, he asked her whether she "made love with the President", to which Daniels replied in a disgusted tone, that she used to lay in bed and "prayed for death".

The revealing talks didn’t end here. Jimmy went ahead and got some artificially made mushrooms of different sizes and asked the adult star, which among them "would most represent the Commander in Chief of the United States military?" Any guesses which did Daniels select? Well, she picked up the smallest of them all and said that it was an exact representation of the current President.

Stormy, in a pre-release copy of her memoir, described Trump's pen*s as one which looks like the mushroom character in Mario Kart. She had also stated that s*x with the President of the US as "least impressive" experience she has ever had.