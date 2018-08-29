What’s the similarity between Maggi and Donald Trump? Two minutes and they’re done

Stormy Daniels has received considerable media attention ever since she began her legal battle against Donald Trump. The adult film actress is spilling some crucial details about her involvement with the current US President and the world is listening. In an exclusive conversation with Vogue, Stormy has opened up on the death threats that she received and makes other damning claims. The report adds that the porn star hired a team of full-time bodyguards, received suspicious packages, notes slipped under her hotel room door and… a brief detail about Trump’s meeting with her.

After talking about life after the lawsuit, Daniels was asked about the meeting with Trump, whom she romped in his hotel room. “How many details can you really give about two minutes?” she said. “Two minutes?” asks the interviewer, Amy Chozick. “Maybe. I’m being generous,” replied Daniels.

Daniels had allegedly received a sum of $US 130,000 from Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The amount was transferred to her so she remains mum about the allegations of an extramarital affair that Trump had with her, in 2006. All that for two minutes. That’s how much time you need to cook Maggi.

The heat of the legal tussle forced Daniels to take extreme measures on a few occasions. “We’ve been in a couple car chases,” she says. “We’ve had people put notes under the door, which means they know what hotel I’m in, which means we’ve had to change hotels in the middle of the night.”

Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, joked about her life being ‘on the run’ and that that she was a ‘fugitive’. And when addressing Trump, she says, "I’m just the lesser of two evils. Trump or Stormy? Which one am I gonna pick? Well, if I have to pick one, she’s got better hair."