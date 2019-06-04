Antara Kashyap June 04 2019, 10.06 am June 04 2019, 10.06 am

Shashi Tharoor is undoubtedly India's walking thesaurus. The former Under- Secretary-General for the United Nations is known for bamboozling the audiences with words that nobody has ever heard of before. Shashi's reputation as a man of complicated words started when he gave it back to a well-known journalist as the latter aired an expose on the Sunanda Pushkar suicide case. He gave us the legendary term, “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist”. Shashi who was trying to vent out his frustration and anger, however, became the subject of numerous jokes and memes on the internet, some of which even took a jibe at his personal life.

Police - Who killed Sunanda ? Shashi - I don't know Police - Exasperating farrago of distortion, misinterpretation, and outright lies. — Teetotaler Bewda (@AiyyashBilla_) May 9, 2017

Since then, there is a lot of content produced around Shashi Tharoor's big words ranging from memes to newspaper articles. On Monday, 2nd June, Shashi Tharoor wrote a column in the Hindustan Times called "Shashi Tharoor's Word of the Week: Epistemophilia" which meant an excessive love for knowledge. This article, however, did not go down very well with a section of the audience who blamed Shashi's complicated words as a reason why he couldn't connect with the Indian masses. Tharoor defended himself by replying to a Twitter user that if he didn't use words to communicate effectively, none of his 18 books would have found publishers or become best sellers. However, rather ironically, he made a few very evident typing errors in the tweet.

Take a look at the entire twitter altercation below :

@ShashiTharoor is overrated in sesquidepalian expressions. His rosy, flowery language full of verbiage is one of the reasons a commoner detachs himself from his party. Kinda of Dr Manmohan Singh using Oxfordian economics terminology to connect with people of Bihar & UP🙂🙂🙂 — Mukhtar Lone (@Mukhtarlone6) June 2, 2019

True Languages are for communication and if that is not possible,then what's the use of any of those — PoonamDV (@PoonamDV1) June 3, 2019

Quite right. I I didn’t use words to communicate effectively, I don’t think any of 18 books would have found publishers, let alone be one best sellers. https://t.co/hkfyo0diTP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 3, 2019

The super sharp politician was quick to notice his error and posted an apology with the corrected version. However what he missed out was that he had committed a typo again, a very minor one this time which is probably why it went unnoticed.

Whoops -- this was typed on a a jeeptop pariyadanam, & I really should have checked before clicking Tweet! The intended text: "If I didn’t use words to communicate effectively, I don’t think any of my 18 books would have found publishers, let alone become best sellers." Sorry! https://t.co/v2p4OGTkti — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 3, 2019