Steve Jobs lied to his daughter about this until five years before his death

You’d think that Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, would have named the 1983 launched Apple Lisa after his daughter who was born in 1978. But it seems to be more complicated than that. Jobs and his daughter shared a strained relationship, according to an upcoming book by the late tech mogul’s daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

In her memoir, titled Small Fry, Lisa mentions that her father had lied to her about naming the computer after her until she turned 27. She had asked him several times but he denied it. It was U2 front man Bono who managed to get the truth out of Jobs.

Lisa had told her friends about her namesake, but to her dismay, they hadn’t heard about Apple’s Lisa. It wasn’t surprising, considering that the computer never made a market hit and reports claim that about 3,000 of them had to be buried in a landfill. But Lisa mustered the courage to ask him about it, while still in high school. "I tried to sound like I was curious, nothing more," Lisa writes. "If he would just give me this one thing."

However jobs said no. “Sorry, kid,” he added. However, five years before his death, he invited Lisa to a yacht trip and they dropped by at U2 singer Bono’s villa. Bono asked him about the origins of the name. Steve paused for a bit and for the first time in his life, revealed that the computer was named for his daughter. Small Fry will hit the shelves on September 4.