Meenal Bhatia June 21 2019, 5.52 pm June 21 2019, 5.52 pm

The Rohingya crisis calls for Burmese Leader Aung San Suu Ki to be stripped of her nobel peace prize. She was given the award in 1991 for campaigning to make Myanmar a Democracy. She now faces flak for having failed to halt violence against the Rohingya. Over 3,70,000 people have signed a petition demanding that the nobel committee withdraw the award.

The Rohinya people, a muslim minority has been described by the UN as 'the world's most persecuted minority'. The UN human rights report has documented mass rape of women, of how children and adults were killed in front of their families. It reports the summary execution of teachers, community leaders, of homes being burnt alive, of deliberate destruction of crops and the burning of villages to drive the entire population out of their homes. But Ms Suu Kyi has snubbed all such reports as being 'fake'.

In the last one week of the crisis, up to 1000 people have been killed. Military forces have destroyed villages and there are reports of women being raped and civilians being murdered in the encounter. And despite the evidence that these crimes have been committed by the Burmese military, Burmese Leader Suu Kyi has blamed the violence on 'terrorists' saying that it’s a 'huge icebreak of information.'