Activist GD Agarwal passes away after fasting for 4 months to clean up the Ganges

Environmental activist Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand (formerly known as GD Agarwal) suffered a heart attack in AIIMS Rishikesh and passed away on Thursday afternoon. The 86-year-old was on a 'fast unto death' since 22nd July and gave up drinking water demanding that the government seriously act to clean the Ganges. He was reportedly picked up by the Uttarakhand police and hospitalised at AIIMS after he fasted for more than a hundred days.

GD Agarwal, our leading environmentalist who fasted 109 days to save the Ganga, was forcibly picked up by the Uttarakhand police&hospitalized yesterday.He passed away today after his pleas to save the Ganga fell on Modi's deaf years. RIP Dear Sir. This world is not for pure souls https://t.co/7a95ICK1tq — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 11, 2018

It was previously reported that the Swami was only consuming honey-water for sustenance but gave that up two days ago after his demands remained unfulfilled. The Swami also urged the government to stop the construction of hydroelectric projects along the Ganges’ tributaries and enact the Ganga Protection Management Act.

Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand used to be a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur. The former IIT Kanpur faculty member also demanded a law that would protect the Ganges, while maintaining its uninterrupted flow between Gangotri and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The late Swami had penned a letter on Thursday morning stating that he was forcibly shifted to AIIMS. The doctors told him he was facing a critical shortage of potassium. Have a look at the letter here:

स्वामी सानन्द जी की हत्या कर दी गई, हत्या करने वाले में जिलाधिकारी हरिद्वार दीपक रावत, उपजिलाधिकारी मनीष कुमार सिंह, co कनखल स्वप्न किशोर, so कनखल, चौकी इंचार्ज जगजीतपुर के अलावा पता चला है कि स्वामी सानन्द जी ने एक बड़े केंद्रीय मंत्री पर अपने हत्या करने की संभावना बताई थी। pic.twitter.com/GRW04nrlaI — Matri Sadan (@matrisadan) October 11, 2018

He had also served as a Member-Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Swami was known to protest stop construction projects on and around the holy river.

