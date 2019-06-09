Prince Louis waved at the crowds as he attended his first royal engagement at Trooping the Colour. The one-year-old gave a cheeky wave alongside sister Princess Charlotte from a window at Buckingham Palace before stepping out onto the balcony with the extended family.
The children didn't take part in the carriage parade which saw Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all travel in a carriage together. Mum Kate carried the tot out onto the balcony where he could be seen excitedly waving and pointing at the huge crowds. Kate laughed and said 'wow' as Louis looked amazed at the spectacle.
8th June 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade Catherine was wearing a bespoke dress by Alexander McQueen paired with a hat by Philip Treacy which was previously worn at the wedding of Prince Harry of Wales to Meghan Markle. Her jewelry included the “Bahrain Pearl and Diamond Drop” earrings, which Kate loaned from the Queen’s collection and a cross necklace which she first wore in 2005 at the wedding of Hugh van Cutsem to Lady Rose Astor. She was also carrying a white Alexander McQueen clutch. Prince Louis was wearing an outfit that his uncle, the Duke of Sussex wore decades ago, at the same event. ————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼?
He was joined by Princess Charlotte and Prince George who looked on as the Red Arrows flew overhead. The adorable Prince couldn't stop waving as the royal family left the balcony.Read More