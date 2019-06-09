In Com Staff June 09 2019, 3.55 pm June 09 2019, 3.55 pm

Prince Louis waved at the crowds as he attended his first royal engagement at Trooping the Colour. The one-year-old gave a cheeky wave alongside sister Princess Charlotte from a window at Buckingham Palace before stepping out onto the balcony with the extended family.

The children didn't take part in the carriage parade which saw Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all travel in a carriage together. Mum Kate carried the tot out onto the balcony where he could be seen excitedly waving and pointing at the huge crowds. Kate laughed and said 'wow' as Louis looked amazed at the spectacle.