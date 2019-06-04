In Com Staff June 04 2019, 11.09 pm June 04 2019, 11.09 pm

Last night more than 170 people descended on Buckingham Palace's ballroom for an evening like no other. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Donald Trump and his family to the UK with a grand state banquet, attended by numerous members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne. Guests followed a strict dinner dress code, with men donning tuxedos and women whipping out their sparkliest tiaras, before sitting down in the opulent room to feast on a very fancy three-course meal.

So what exactly does one eat at a state banquet?

Well, of course, there was no prosecco and pizza in sight at this event, instead, nineteen wine butlers were on hand to fill glasses with a range of wine, including Château Lafite Rothschild 1990, which is sold for up to £1,400 a bottle - the average monthly wage in the UK. For the toasts they used a much more affordable beverage, raising a glass of sparkling Windsor Great Park 2014, which will only set you back £34.99 a bottle. Alongside this, attendees were treated to a starter of steamed fillet of halibut, with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.

This was followed by the main course of the saddle of new season Windsor lamb, served with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, and port sauce. Dessert was just as decadent, with Trump tucking into a strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream. This is a light pudding made using crisp French sable biscuits, which are similar to shortbread cookies. These are then sandwiched or stacked with smooth pastry cream and fresh fruit. An army of servers then rounded off the whole thing by bringing out coffees and petit fours, for anyone who still had room to enjoy them.

The evening began with speeches from both Trump and the Queen, reaffirming the close ties between the UK and the US. The Queen told the diners that the two nations remain "bound by the strength and breadth of our economic ties, as the largest investors in each other’s economies." President Trump then delivered a speech referencing the wartime bond forged by the allies.