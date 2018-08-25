Twitter loses its shit as Vijay Mallya gets a private toilet in his barrack no 12

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has become synonyms with luxury and well, even when in prison, he seems to be living up to his name! Talks of Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK are picking up steam and while the Indian police gears up for his homecoming, Mr Mallya is worried about his hygiene in prison. A UK court had asked the Indian authorities to submit a step-by-step video of the jail compartment in which Vijay Mallya would be kept. This demand came after Mallya's defence team focused the negotiations on the lack of natural light available in Arthur Road Jail's barrack no 12, one in which Indian's authorities plan to lock Mallya.
The CBI has now shared a 10-min-long video with the UK court, one that reveals that Vijay Mallya's cell has a private toilet, ample amount of natural light as it is east facing, a television set and access to a library and courtyard. He will be given a clean mattress and bed sheet and has a washing area too. Vijay Mallya is indeed the king of good times. Even in prison.
As soon as this news made it to the headlines, Twitteratis lost their cool.
The final hearing on Vijay Mallya's extradition case will take place on September 12. Indian authorities are positive they will get a hold of the famous fugitive!