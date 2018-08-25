Twitter loses its shit as Vijay Mallya gets a private toilet in his barrack no 12

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has become synonyms with luxury and well, even when in prison, he seems to be living up to his name! Talks of Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK are picking up steam and while the Indian police gears up for his homecoming, Mr Mallya is worried about his hygiene in prison. A UK court had asked the Indian authorities to submit a step-by-step video of the jail compartment in which Vijay Mallya would be kept. This demand came after Mallya's defence team focused the negotiations on the lack of natural light available in Arthur Road Jail's barrack no 12, one in which Indian's authorities plan to lock Mallya.

The CBI has now shared a 10-min-long video with the UK court, one that reveals that Vijay Mallya's cell has a private toilet, ample amount of natural light as it is east facing, a television set and access to a library and courtyard. He will be given a clean mattress and bed sheet and has a washing area too. Vijay Mallya is indeed the king of good times. Even in prison.

Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submitted a video footage of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to UK authorities this week. Westminster Magistrate's Court in London had requested India to compile a detailed video of barrack 12 after Mallya complained about conditions of Indian Jail pic.twitter.com/2X2ooMrWZd — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2018

As soon as this news made it to the headlines, Twitteratis lost their cool.

CBI tells London court that there will be ample sunlight, a washing area, courtyard & a TV for Vijay Mallya in Arthur Road Jail's Barrack. It will be more fun if that TV has access to just one channel & Anchor.. Arnab Goswami. That's a real punishment. — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) August 25, 2018

TV , toilet, sunlight , a courtyard Vijay Mallya 's cell to have all these facilities..#VijayMallya : pic.twitter.com/2QRrMyxapj — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) August 25, 2018

This is a incredible India, where poor gets the punishment & rest gets the facilities. Vijay Mallya lawyer said in court about the condition of indian jail. Indian law ministry should be shamed https://t.co/BZRxNY70Bb — Sagarika Choudhury (@SagarikaCh01) August 25, 2018

3 fans for Vijay Mallya @TheVijayMallya Why does he need three of them? 2 fans apna pichwaada thanda karne ko lagayega kya ye halkat — Dhiraj Ahuja (@DhirajAhuja1108) August 25, 2018

Forget about sunlight. Vijay Mallaya desrves jail cell without any special arrangement and hard labor. It will be injustice to common people who he looted with both hands if he is given any special treatment. Get real. "Vijay Mallya" — Pankaj Kumar (@Getreal1991) August 25, 2018

The final hearing on Vijay Mallya's extradition case will take place on September 12. Indian authorities are positive they will get a hold of the famous fugitive!