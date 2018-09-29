Vivek Tiwari death: Twitterati demand justice for the Apple executive

A man, identified as Vivek Tiwari, was shot dead by two policemen near Mukadampur police station in Lucknow on Friday night. Reportedly, the reason Tiwari was shot to death was because he refused to stop his car after being asked by the cops.
As per reports, Tiwari was returning home after work with a woman colleague. He was ordered to stop by two cops who were on a bike. Vivek refused to comply and instead tried to flee from the interrogation and that’s when he was shot dead. An injured Tiwari was taken to the Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Well, the death has sparked outrage on Twitter where many are seen supporting Vivek and demanding justice for the gone soul. It was not an encounter people believe and his death is being termed a murder. Take a look:
In one of the videos shared by ANI, we see his wife sharing how she was waiting for Vivek to return home. After calling him multiple times, around 3.15 pm, her call was finally answered and she was informed that her husband was being treated in the hospital. Tiwari was a manager at Apple and has two daughters.