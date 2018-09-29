Vivek Tiwari death: Twitterati demand justice for the Apple executive

A man, identified as Vivek Tiwari, was shot dead by two policemen near Mukadampur police station in Lucknow on Friday night. Reportedly, the reason Tiwari was shot to death was because he refused to stop his car after being asked by the cops.

As per reports, Tiwari was returning home after work with a woman colleague. He was ordered to stop by two cops who were on a bike. Vivek refused to comply and instead tried to flee from the interrogation and that’s when he was shot dead. An injured Tiwari was taken to the Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

#Lucknow At 2 am last night, I saw a suspicious car with its lights off, when I approached the car, the driver (Vivek Tiwari) tried to run over me thrice to kill me. I fired a bullet in self-defence, he then immediately took off from the spot: Police constable Prashant Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/ZSLiATeCU6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

Well, the death has sparked outrage on Twitter where many are seen supporting Vivek and demanding justice for the gone soul. It was not an encounter people believe and his death is being termed a murder. Take a look:

Cops not in uniform try to stop a car at 1.30 am. When the law abiding car driver didn't stop out of fear, they promptly shot him dead. This is what happens when a CM with 10 IPC sections against him runs the state. It was #VivekTiwari today, it could be you next! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 29, 2018

What on earth is wrong with @Uppolice ? Is it a gang of armed thugs? Just pull out the gun, shoot to kill without warning? What sort of law and order is this? Depraved trigger happy cops need to be reined in by the RULE OF LAW! @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath #VivekTiwari https://t.co/zCKojtmKWJ — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 29, 2018

I condemn such irresponsible behaviour of police constable because of which one life is lost, investigation is on and I am sure he will be punished aptly #vivektiwari https://t.co/VZ2Bp0CnQQ — Anila Singh (@AnilaSingh_BJP) September 29, 2018

Just two days back men from Hindutva group along with full support from UP Police intercepted a young couple and beat them up. So why do you think #VivekTiwari might have got scared when he saw cops? He too was with a female. Moral policing in now rampant in UP. Cops doing it. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 29, 2018

The gun provided to you is for terrorists not for common man..@Uppolice this is so heart breaking..Make sure the culprits will be punished harshly No mercy #VivekTiwari pic.twitter.com/QU9sKAkXxG — Madhavi Sinha (@MadhaviSinha2) September 29, 2018

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

In one of the videos shared by ANI, we see his wife sharing how she was waiting for Vivek to return home. After calling him multiple times, around 3.15 pm, her call was finally answered and she was informed that her husband was being treated in the hospital. Tiwari was a manager at Apple and has two daughters.