We Came as Romans singer Kyle Pavone passes away at 28

Lead singer Kyle Pavone, of the band We Came as Romans has passed away at the age of 28. There is no mention of his cause of death. The band posted a statement on their social media account confirming his passing on August 25. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the band wrote.

Pavone’s band members included the lyrics of the song Promise Me: “Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?” The lyric was also one of the last tweets posted by the singer. According to Rolling Stone, Pavone had joined WCAR in 2008 as their vocalist and keyboardist. The band recorded five albums with Pavone in the team. Their most recent album is Cold Like War, which was released in 2017. One of their tracks, Tracing Back Roots reached the eighth position on Billboard 200.

According to TMZ, Kyle was rushed to a hospital in Michigan on August 19, and was declared dead on the morning of August 25. The cause of the death will be known once the toxicology report arrives. We Came as Romans is best known for their songs titled Hope, The World I Used to Know and I Knew You Were Trouble.