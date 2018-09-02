Scuba diver at 95: This World War II veteran is GOAT

Age is just a number. It indeed is, when you believe so. Ask Ray Woolley, the 95-year-old World War II veteran who is the world's oldest male scuba driver. On Saturday, he broke his own record of diving for 41 minutes at a depth of 38.1 metres which he set last year. This time around, he dived for 44 minutes at 40.6 meters.

"We did it... I feel great. It's lovely to break my record again and I hope if I can keep fit I will break it again next year with all of you," Wooley said. "I am trying to prove to myself, and I hope to other people, that exercise, especially when you are getting to around my age, is most important to do," he told the reporters.

He was accompanied by a bunch of divers and chose a shipwreck off Cyprus for the feat. Zenobia, a cargo vessel that sank during its very first journey near the Southern coastal city of Larnaca in Cyprus, is a popular destination for divers. Originally hailing from Northwest England, Wooley was a radio operator during World War 2. Presently residing in Cyprus, he has been diving for close to six decades now.

More power to such spirited souls who do not let age win over