Who was Oskar Schlemmer, the German artist who spiced up ballet?

Google marked the 130th birth anniversary of Oskar Schlemmer today (September 4) with an animated doodle. For those who aren’t aware, Schlemmer was a German painter, sculptor and a choreographer. Google dedicated his birthday mentioning that his designs featured bulbous mechanical creatures wearing metallic masks – something that one doesn’t usually think of when talking about ballet.

Born in 1888, Oskar Schlemmer’s most famous work is Triadisches Ballett, where actors were altered from their normal looks to geometrical shapes. Reports mention that in Slat Dance and Treppenwitz, the performers’ costumes were designed to make them look like a part of the scenery – as if they were a living sculpture.

Google noted that Schlemmer’s approach to ballet was innovative and it “broke with all convention to explore the relationship between body and space.” Performances were 'artistic metaphysical mathematics," and a "party in form and colour."

Schlemmer had also worked on paintings and sculptures, though it was his creative theatre designs which were more celebrated. His work was put out for display both in Germany as well as other countries, though they were complex for those times. According to NDTV, he represented bodies as “architectural forms which reduced figures to a rhythmic play between convex, concave and flat surfaces.”