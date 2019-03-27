Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his men and machine in Srinagar

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman recently finished his two weeks of debriefing and rounds of medical tests as a part of the 'calming down' process, post his return from Pakistan. The wing commander was held by Pakistan for two days after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down by the Pakistani army during a conflict with the Pakistani jets. Doctors suggested him a few weeks of sick leave before he resumed his duty. However, instead of spending the time with his family in Chennai, he has decided to go back to his squadron in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"During his sick leave, the officer had the option of going to his family home in Chennai where his parents live but he decided to go back to Srinagar where his squadron is deployed for operations," sources from the Indian Air Force said. "At the moment, the officer has decided to stay with his men and machines in Srinagar and would be required to come back from New Delhi for a review by medical board which will decide on his fitness for flying fighter planes," they added.

Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan from Horran village in Bhimber district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir showed utmost bravery and the spirit of an army man during his time in the neighbouring country. A video of him saying 'I am not supposed to tell you this' when asked about his Indian address, became a rage on the internet. His two-day long captivity indeed introduced the nation to a true hero, albeit through difficult circumstances.