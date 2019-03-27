image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. News
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his men and machine in Srinagar

Buzz

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his men and machine in Srinagar

Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman chose to spend his sick leave with his men in Srinagar and not with his family in Chennai.

back
Abhinandan VarthamanIndian Air ForceMiG 21 Bison

within