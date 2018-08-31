You have no other job? The Chief Justice questions petitioner in the Priya Varrier case

Young sensation from Malayalam cinema, Priya Prakash Varrier earned the tag of the winking girl, thanks to her classic wink act in a song from the movie Oru Adaar Love. Almost every guy was going weak in his knees gushing over her bold adaa and she earned huge followers with some great brand deals too.

But, as they say with pros come along the cons, Priya saw herself amidst a controversy. Two men named Muqeeth Khan and Zaheer Uddin Ali Khan lodged a complaint against the actress as they stated that winking is not allowed in Islam. They called for a ban on the actress and the Hyderabad police even accepted their complaint and filed a case against the 18-year-old. The Supreme Court has now ruled out its verdict in favour of the actress in this case.

"Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case,” said Dipak Misra, Chief Justice of India. The Top Court dismissed the First Information Report registered against Priya, the director and producer of the movie. The actress along with her director was accused of “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.” The Supreme Court said that these charges didn’t apply to Ms Varrier and granted her a huge reprive.