Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Section 377
George W Bush
Janmasthami
Kylie Jenner
Rajinikanth
Stree
Rajkummar Rao
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Reham Khan
Imran Khan
Deepika Padukone
Varun Dhawan
Manikarnika
Sonu Sood
Kangana Ranaut
Chris Hemsworth
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
75th Venice Film Awards: 22 July cast dazzle on the red carpet
Darshana Devi
September 06 2018, 6.39 pm
back
75th Venice Film Awards
Carpet Cruisers
Entertainment
fashion
Jonas Strand Gravli
lifestyle
Maria Block
Paul Greengrass
photos
Seda Witt
Thorbjon Harr
next
When late Chief Minister Jayalalitha visited AR Rahman’s recording studio in the '90s
ALSO READ
Venice Film Awards 2018: Emma Stone and Olivia Colman stun on the red carpet!
LFW 2018 Day 2: Sush sashays for Sunita Shanker!
MTV VMAs 2018: Style and sophistication rule the red carpet!