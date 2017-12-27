home/

Aishwarya and Abhishek out on Christmas but for a different scene

Photo | December 26, 2017 10:21 AM IST | in.com staff
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent the 25th night at a special party. And while the stars love the flashbulbs, it doesn't look like AB is impressed.
Abhishek and Aishwarya were attending, good friend, Bunty Walia's birthday bash in suburban Mumbai
Bachchan and Bunty have been working together for a while now with the latter managing Bachchan's sports teams. Bunty is the go to guy when it comes to Jaipur Pink Panthers, Chinnayan FC and All Stars Football Club
