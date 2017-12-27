Home
Aishwarya and Abhishek out on Christmas but for a different scene
Photo | December 26, 2017 10:21 AM IST |
in.com staff
1
/3
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent the 25th night at a special party. And while the stars love the flashbulbs, it doesn't look like AB is impressed.
2
/3
Abhishek and Aishwarya were attending, good friend, Bunty Walia's birthday bash in suburban Mumbai
3
/3
Bachchan and Bunty have been working together for a while now with the latter managing Bachchan's sports teams. Bunty is the go to guy when it comes to Jaipur Pink Panthers, Chinnayan FC and All Stars Football Club
