A cheerful Alia Bhatt returns to the bay without her bae Ranbir Kapoor

Photo | August 02, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Actress Alia Bhatt is back in town after completing the second schedule of Brahmastra.
1/4

She seems to be in a cheerful mood as she gets papped at the airport in an all-black look. Her co-star Dimple Kapadia is there too.
2/4

The women share a warm hug as soon before they part ways.
3/4

Alia bids Dimple a good bye as she exits the airport, but the question on our mind is where is her other co-star and SO Ranbir Kapoor? He seems to have stayed back in Bulgaria to finish off some portions of the movie.
4/4

