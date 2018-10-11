image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
A colossal fan gathering greets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday!

entertainment

A colossal fan gathering greets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 11 2018, 7.23 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentHappy Birthday Big BMegastar
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan aka Gosayi Venkanna is fierce AF!

Amitabh Bachchan 76th birthday: Hits out against sexual harassment