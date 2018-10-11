Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
MeToo
Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer Singh
Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez
Anurag Kashyap
Varun Dhawan
Melania Trump
Virat Kohli
Dilip Kumar
Vikas Bahl
Surbhi Rana
Pope Francis
Rekha
NTR
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
4
/
4
entertainment
A colossal fan gathering greets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday!
Nikita Thakkar
October 11 2018, 7.23 pm
back
Amitabh Bachchan
Birthday
Bollywood
Entertainment
Happy Birthday Big B
Megastar
next
When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan aka Gosayi Venkanna is fierce AF!
Amitabh Bachchan 76th birthday: Hits out against sexual harassment