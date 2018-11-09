Friday, November 9th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Kartik Aaryan
Karan Johar
Demonetisation
Breaking Bad
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli
Zero
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
AbRam steals the show from Gauri as they head out for a beach party to Alibaug!
Rushabh Dhruv
November 09 2018, 6.23 pm
back
AbRam
Alibaug
Gauri Khan
papped
photos
Shah Rukh Khan
vacation
next
Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ
Gauri Khan celebrates birthday with half her ‘better halves’
Ganpati 2018: Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam has an adorable name for Lord Ganesha!
PICS - Shah Rukh Khan returns to the city after his European family holiday, but where are the rest?