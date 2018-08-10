home/

After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll!

Photo | August 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her big screen comeback after a gap of two years with Veere Di Wedding. The actress was on a maternity leave after she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan.
Her fans were eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen and that was proved by the collection of Veere Di Wedding.
After Veere Di Wedding we all were waiting to know which movie Kareena will star in next. Well, not one, but two movies of hers have been officially announced.
We all got the good news a few days ago that Kareena will be seen in a movie titled Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
And now we have another surprise. Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial Takht. This one too is a multi-starrer with actors Ranveer, Alia, Vicky, Bhumi, Janhvi and Anil Kapoor.
The list doesn’t end here. While Good News and Takht have been officially announced, there are other movies which reportedly star Kareena.
Kareena and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in Ra. One. And now reportedly, the actress has been roped in to play SRK’s wife in the film Salute which is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma.
While we all are waiting for Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, reports are rife that the makers are planning a third part of the film and it will star none other than Kareena.
Last one in our list is the sequel of 2007 release Life In A... Metro. Recent reports suggest that Kareena will be seen in the sequel of the Anurag Basu directorial.
