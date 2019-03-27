Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Bollywood
4
/
4
entertainment
After winning big at News18's Reel Awards, Alia Bhatt was spotted in her casual best
Almas Khateeb
March 27 2019, 11.36 pm
back
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood
Entertainment
News18 Reel Awards
papped
photos
raazi
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
It's official! Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya will release on April 5 with U certificate
Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?
Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!
NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!
Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports
IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Russell, Rana, Uthappa star in 28 run win for Knight Riders
ALSO READ
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt beams with joy as she holds her trophy with pride
Quickies 27th March 2019: Alia Bhatt at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018, MS Dhoni's cutest cheerleader, birthday boy Ram Charan and more...
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards but isn't 'boasty' about it