Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a pink lehanga

Photo | April 08, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva and she has been ruling many hearts for years. Many take inspiration from her fashion sense. And this diva can carry any style, be it traditional ethnic attires or dresses or simple casual wear. She rocks it all.
At a recent event, where the stylish diva was awarded Woman of Substance award, she wore a beautiful pink ethnic lehanga designed by Masaba. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in the pink choli with golden print and pink lehanga and a grey dupatta. Golden bangles, bindi and matching earrings completed her look.
