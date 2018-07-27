home/

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stuns with her gorgeous avatars at Cannes 2018

Photo | July 27, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely made heads turn with her shimmery outfit.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely made heads turn with her shimmery outfit.

Isn't she looking stunning in this butterfly-style mermaid gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco?
Isn't she looking stunning in this butterfly-style mermaid gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco?

Though not a great pick, Aishwarya surely knows how to carry every look.
Though not a great pick, Aishwarya surely knows how to carry every look.

She looked gorgeous in this shimmery strapless gown designed by Rami Kadi. But, we wish she opted for some other hairdo.
She looked gorgeous in this shimmery strapless gown designed by Rami Kadi. But, we wish she opted for some other hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a boss lady in this black pantsuit.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a boss lady in this black pantsuit.

