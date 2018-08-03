home/

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s little monster Yug teases the paps at the airport

Photo | August 03, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol and children Nysa, Yug was holidaying in London and now, they are back in the city.
While. Ajay, Kajol and Nysa were sober at the airport, little Yug was in the mood to go wacky.
He teased the paparazzi with his funny expressions and had us in splits.
Kajol and Nysa were also very amused with his antics and their expressions in this picture say it all!
Daddy Devgn however, was in a serious mood, so yes, the star of the day clearly was Yug!
