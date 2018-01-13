Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor step out to promote Padman
Photo | January 12, 2018 10:20 PM IST |
in.com staff
1
/12
2
/12
3
/12
4
/12
5
/12
6
/12
7
/12
8
/12
9
/12
10
/12
11
/12
12
/12
trending
Now
Sushant Singh Rajput turns down fairness endorsement deal
10 Swami Vivekananda quotes to live by as a millennial
Mukkabaaz reviews: The return of Anurag Kashyap
Will director Ali Abbas Zafar cast Shah Rukh and Salman in a comedy?
Unprecedented divide in the Judiciary of India; 4 Judges came out against the CJI
Neerja Bhanot’s Panam flight 73 in news again; FBI releases new data on terrorists
Collegium recommends first female SC lawyer for direct elevation to judgeship
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 10:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor step out to promote Padman
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 08:32 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma steps out from Zero's set in Bandra
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 08:27 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao meets Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata at Paani Foundation in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 06:39 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan heads out for lunch in neon shorts
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 01:05 PM IST
Pooja Hegde flashes her abs post gym session
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:44 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons a classy black look in Airport
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:30 AM IST
Varun Dhawan coming out after meeting Shoojit Sircar in Juhu
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 11:10 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor plays the good son at dinner with family
facebook
twitter
January 10, 2018 05:24 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh step out to promote Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:33 AM IST
Padmavat is unstoppable, so is Deepika's beautiful smile
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:32 AM IST
Stars grace the special screening of Kaalakaandi
facebook
twitter
January 09, 2018 09:22 AM IST
Deepika Padukone plays big sister with Anisha Padukone
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 10:15 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor is our spirit animal in track pants and aviators
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 06:00 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor take football field by storm
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 03:32 PM IST
Rani Mukerji is shooting for Hichki in Worli gaon; have a look
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 07:03 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2018: Celebrities go black at the red carpet in support of #Time'sUp and #MeToo
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 08:00 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh step out to promote Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:54 PM IST
Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra hang out together
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Alia looks stunning in a magenta dress
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 04:35 PM IST
Ranveer Singh was seen chilling at the Otters Club in the city
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 02:22 PM IST
Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan sport Chennaiyin FC jerseys at the airport
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 11:26 AM IST
Roshan's celebrate 351st birthday of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji
facebook
twitter
January 06, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Ranveer-Deepika return from their holiday with no engagement ring in sight
facebook
twitter
January 05, 2018 04:18 PM IST
Anil Kapoor ditches glamour for Race 3