Monday, March 18th 2019
English
Nick Jonas
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Alia Bhatt
Padma Awards 2019
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt
Gully Boy
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Alia Bhatt is making the most of this pleasant summer!
Almas Khateeb
March 18 2019, 5.50 pm
back
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood
Entertainment
papped
photos
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears
Main Taare from Notebook: Salman Khan croons a soulful number
Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knight Rider’s adventurous journey through years
Trisha in talks for Badla Tamil remake, producer Dhananjayan acquires the remake rights
Thadam composer Arun Raj responds to Mankatha comparison
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph turns out to be a 'disaster' at the box office
ALSO READ
Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit not dancing?’
Makers of Rajamouli’s RRR get busy with the location recce up north
Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan look ravishing in these new stills