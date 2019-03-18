image
Monday, March 18th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alia Bhatt is making the most of this pleasant summer!

entertainment

Alia Bhatt is making the most of this pleasant summer!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   March 18 2019, 5.50 pm
back
Akansha Ranjan KapoorAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentpappedphotos
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit not dancing?’

Makers of Rajamouli’s RRR get busy with the location recce up north

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan look ravishing in these new stills