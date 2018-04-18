home/

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch

Photo | April 18, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
1/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
2/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
3/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
4/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
5/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
6/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
7/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
8/9

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in heavy embroidery at the Raazi song launch
9/9

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos