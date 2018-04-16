home/

Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city

Photo | April 16, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Actress Alia Bhatt shot for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy at a railway station in the city. And it seems with this shoot its a wrap for the film.
1/6

Actress Alia Bhatt shot for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy at a railway station in the city. And it seems with this shoot its a wrap for the film.

Alia can be seen sitting on a bench at the station. She is wearing a blue kurta, leggings and flat sandals. She has a bag in her hand.
2/6

Alia can be seen sitting on a bench at the station. She is wearing a blue kurta, leggings and flat sandals. She has a bag in her hand.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh who plays a street rapper. The film is said to be based on Mumbai rappers Divine and Naved.
3/6

The film also stars Ranveer Singh who plays a street rapper. The film is said to be based on Mumbai rappers Divine and Naved.

Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
4/6

Alia Bhatt shoots for Gully Boy at a railway station in the city
5/6

Alia hugs her director, Zoya Akhtar on the set.
6/6

Alia hugs her director, Zoya Akhtar on the set.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos