Friday, March 29th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Lifestyle
Fashion-lifestyle
7
/
7
lifestyle
Alia Bhatt vs Anushka Sharma: Who ruled the airport runway with their sartorial pick?
Rushabh Dhruv
March 28 2019, 11.52 pm
back
Airport diaries
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Style
anushka sharma
Anushka Sharma Style
Bollywood
fashion
lifestyle
next
Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace
within
Justalkin Episode 39: Celebs who made a swift move from television to films
Valmiki: Mrinalini Ravi, the dubsmash sensation roped in to play Atharvaa's leading lady in Varun Tej's next
STR's Maanadu producer confirms movie will go on floors in May!
Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore paycheck goes viral, producer denies
Trisha's next project with Engeyum Eppodhum director Saravanan gets Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 DOP!
Choti Choti Baatein: Maharshi’s first single is a generic ode to friendship!
ALSO READ
RRR: Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan take off to Vadodara, will be joined by Alia Bhatt in Delhi!
Ranveer Singh takes his Gully Boy love to another level, launches his independent music record label IncInk
‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the latest cover of Filmfare