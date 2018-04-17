home/

Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session

Photo | April 17, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
1/5

Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
2/5

Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
3/5

Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
4/5

Alia seems happy with her new hairstyle; mom Soni is also all smiles post a salon session
5/5

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos