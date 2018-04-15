Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Amitabh Bachchan post a Swachh Bharat shoot in the city
Photo | April 15, 2018 12:57 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/3
2
/3
3
/3
trending
Now
Salman Khan’s Race 3 to clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala?
October box office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer bags Rs 12 crore in two days
Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld slams MeToo, says models should expect having their pants pulled about
Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win gold
Kathua rape: Richa Chadha has a snarky reply for trolls and Twitterati applauds her
Sonam and Kareena set the fashion score soaring in the latest images from Veere Di Wedding
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt visit Mahesh Bhatt's office to discuss Sadak 2
Veere Di Wedding: Farah Khan choreographs a song for Sonam Kapoor starrer
Is this Manmohan Singh or Anupam Kher?
ISRO successfully launches eight navigation satellite IRNSS-1I to replace the IRNNS-1A
Kedarnath pulled out of its production blues by Ronnie Screwvala
Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Prabhu Deva's iconic track
Celebrities condemn protection of rape accused by Hindu nationalists
Mariah Carey admits to suffering from bipolar disorder
Netflix officially pulls out of Cannes Film Festival
Orkut founder says 'Hello' to India with new social network app
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 04:49 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it casual at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST
Kriti Sanon dons an all black look as she steps out in the city
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all smiles post her gym session
facebook
twitter
April 15, 2018 11:36 AM IST
Anushka Sharma keeps it simple as she returns from Bengaluru
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 06:40 PM IST
Varun Dhawan keeps his stubble look from October intact even after release
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks breezy like summer in this Raazi promotion look
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2018 11:30 AM IST
Ranveer Singh takes a break from quirky in this all-grey comfy look
facebook
twitter
April 13, 2018 10:56 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt visit Mahesh Bhatt's office to discuss Sadak 2
facebook
twitter
April 13, 2018 10:53 AM IST
Star studded show of strength at October premiere
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Race 3 resumes shoot in Mumbai with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez back in set
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 01:20 PM IST
Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi visit Arjun Kapoor
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 12:27 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visits filmmaker Vikas Bahl's office
facebook
twitter
April 12, 2018 11:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra gives her New York looks a break for this desi avatar
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 07:39 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is all smiles in Bandra
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 02:06 PM IST
Kareena looked gorgeous & Akshay dapper at the Lokmat Awards
facebook
twitter
April 11, 2018 12:05 PM IST
Bollywood pours in to attend Nikhil Advani's mother's prayer meet
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for Zero in the city
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ishaan Khattar & Malavika Mohanan promote their film in the city
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan returns from Kolkata with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 05:02 PM IST
Parineeti rocks the all black look!
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 05:02 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor jumps back to work after fever spat
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 04:36 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks regal for Raazi promotion
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2018 03:09 PM IST
Race 3: Salman Khan & Remo D'Souza visit producer Ramesh Taurani's office