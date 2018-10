AndhaDhun cast basks in box office success

2/4

Ayushmann is a man to be reckoned with. This is his third hit in a row after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Box Office India reports that Andhadhun’s second Friday collections of Rs 3 crore were stronger than its first-day collection. Weak competition is what is said to have propped up the film. The film released alongside Venom and Loveyatri.