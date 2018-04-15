home/

Anushka Sharma keeps it simple as she returns from Bengaluru

Photo | April 15, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Anushka Sharma was in Bengaluru to spend some time with hubby Virat Kohli who is busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka even made it to the stands to cheer for Virat and his team.
She looked beautiful as she returned to the city, keeping her look simple. She wore a multi-coloured dress and teamed it with sneakers.
On the work front, Anushka is busy with her upcoming films Sui Dhaaga co-starring Varun Dhawan and Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
