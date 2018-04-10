home/

Anushka Sharma looks beautiful as she heads to Bengaluru to meet hubby Virat

Photo | April 10, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Anushka looked beautiful and classy in the Indian attire and sunglasses as she headed to Bengaluru to meet hubby Virat.
Virat is busy with the Indian Premier League. He is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.
Anushka is currently busy with her upcoming films Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaaga co-starring Varun Dhawan.
