home/

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot

Photo | January 28, 2018 03:22 PM IST | in.com staff
Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
1/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
2/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
3/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
4/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
5/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
6/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
7/8

Anushka Sharma looks upbeat during an ad shoot
8/8

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos