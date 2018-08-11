home/

Anushka Sharma’s post-gym face will make you ask ‘why so serious’?

Photo | August 10, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Debanu Das
Bollywood stars are gym bodies and the very hot Anushka Sharma’s bod is testament.
Spotted on Friday after a Physioflex session, Anushka looked relaxed in a denim blue dress.
What we did notice though is that the usually smiling Anushka wore a somber look and dark glasses.
The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress completed her look with her classic trainers and Saint Laurent Tote bag. BTW the bag costs a good $1050!
Anushka Sharma is currently awaiting the release of Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
