Arjun Kapoor arrives in Mumbai post Sridevis demise

Photo | February 25, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Arjun Kapoor arrives in Mumbai post sudden demise of Sridevi
1/4

Arjun Kapoor arrives in Mumbai post sudden demise of Sridevi

Had to cut short the schedule to be present at Sridevi’s cremation
2/4

Had to cut short the schedule to be present at Sridevi’s cremation

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Namastey England' with Parineeti Chopra
3/4

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Namastey England' with Parineeti Chopra

According to latest reports Sridevi will be cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle at 12 pm after antim darshan at her bungalow, Bhagya between 8-10AM on February 26th.
4/4

According to latest reports Sridevi will be cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle at 12 pm after antim darshan at her bungalow, Bhagya between 8-10AM on February 26th.

