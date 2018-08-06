home/

Aryan Khan looks thirsty but saves the day with this act

Photo | August 06, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Nikita Thakkar
Shah Rukh Khan's kids hog all the limelight and why not! They are King Khan's kids after all. But looks like Aryan Khan made a desperate attempt to grab the attention this time.
Courtesy his mismatched shoes. He looked very cool in his red hoodie and jeans, but those miss-coloured shoes, were a little too much.
But what followed is something that made us smile. Two underprivileged kids came asking for money and being the big-hearted one just like his father, Aryan came to the help of the poor.
He instantly slide his hands in his pocket and gave them some money.
A good deed, indeed!
