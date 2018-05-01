Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Ayushmann Khurrana looks funky in black
Photo | May 01, 2018 01:29 PM IST |
Manav Manglani
1
/5
2
/5
3
/5
4
/5
5
/5
trending
Now
Here’s why asking Siri the meaning of ‘mother’ is not a good idea in front of kids
Avengers: Ant-Man! Where were you?
Labour Day: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan do some hard labor for #PaaniFoundation
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma says Virat Kohli with this lovely post
Labour Day 2018: Google celebrates May Day, here’s how it all began
Anushka Sharma’s birthday plan: building a shelter for stranded animals
Twinkle Khanna will take the legal route after she’s threatened with a bloody nose
Anil Kapoor promises to share details of Sonam’s wedding
Newton in fresh legal trouble with CRPF
Annabelle 3 all set to haunt you next year
Big B lauds Rishi Kapoor's lip-syncing brilliance
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
May 01, 2018 01:36 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan opts for some quality family time with his kids
facebook
twitter
April 30, 2018 11:23 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar play football in Bandra post Singapore win
facebook
twitter
April 28, 2018 02:28 PM IST
Kareena glows in blue and gold
facebook
twitter
April 28, 2018 01:55 PM IST
Kapoor girls keep the sisterhood flag flying high
facebook
twitter
April 25, 2018 08:52 PM IST
John Abraham flaunts his muscles as he promotes Parmanu
facebook
twitter
April 25, 2018 08:46 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra slays in plain grey and cool glasses
facebook
twitter
April 25, 2018 08:38 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan beats the heat by keeping it simple
facebook
twitter
April 25, 2018 12:34 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan is all smiles for the paparazzi at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 24, 2018 06:01 PM IST
Karan Johar makes a stylish appearance at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 24, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor visits Manish Malhotra's residence
facebook
twitter
April 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST
Summer is here; Anushka makes a cool entry at the airport
facebook
twitter
April 24, 2018 12:52 PM IST
Varun Dhawan hits the gym in style!
facebook
twitter
April 24, 2018 12:33 PM IST
Gully Boy wrap up: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt party hard
facebook
twitter
April 23, 2018 02:02 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant as she leaves the city
facebook
twitter
April 23, 2018 01:29 PM IST
Salman Khan sticks to his staple black as he leaves the city
facebook
twitter
April 23, 2018 12:42 PM IST
Deepika Padukone leaves for US in style
facebook
twitter
April 23, 2018 10:43 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor pampers herself at a spa
facebook
twitter
April 22, 2018 05:03 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is all smiles post salon session
facebook
twitter
April 22, 2018 02:03 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar & Kriti Sanon arrive in style at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018
facebook
twitter
April 20, 2018 02:03 PM IST
Kapoor clan gathers to celebrate Babita's birthday
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 07:23 PM IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor with mom and Janhvi, Ishaan step out on a lunch date
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor goes click click with her fans
facebook
twitter
April 19, 2018 04:14 PM IST
Jacqueline looks ravishing in red at an event in the city