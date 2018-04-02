home/

Birthday boy Ajay Devgn, Kajol and kids are off for a vacation

Photo | April 02, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Birthday boy Ajay Devgn is off for a vacation with wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug.
1/4

Birthday boy Ajay Devgn is off for a vacation with wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug.

Ajay kept it casual with grey jeans, black tee and black shoes.
2/4

Ajay kept it casual with grey jeans, black tee and black shoes.

Kajol opted for a brown sweater paired with blue denims and brown sunglasses. Nysa looked comfortable in a grey sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and sneakers.
3/4

Kajol opted for a brown sweater paired with blue denims and brown sunglasses. Nysa looked comfortable in a grey sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and sneakers.

Birthday boy Ajay Devgn, Kajol and kids are off for a vacation
4/4

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos