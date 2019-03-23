Sunday, March 24th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut follows Aamir Khan’s footsteps when it comes to celebrations
Rushabh Dhruv
March 23 2019, 8.13 pm
back
Aamir Khan
Birthday
Bollywood
Entertainment
Kangana ranaut
papped
photos
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at the gala night
Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor share their favourite performances from 2018!
News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that it took six long years for the makers of Tumbbad to shoot the film?
Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter take home the best debut trophies
Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer worth lakhs, courtesy Versace
Vijay Sethupathi is a self proclaimed Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fan
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the Kollywood audience
Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic
Gulshan Devaiah: Kangana Ranaut stands out because she is a bankable actor