Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut follows Aamir Khan’s footsteps when it comes to celebrations

Kangana is currently busy juggling between her two films Mental Hai Kya and Panga. Kangana hails from a middle-class family and had to struggle a lot to fit in the film industry. Kangana was born in Bhambla, a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Well, it was her parents who wanted her to be a doctor, but she wasn’t keen on persuing the same. She decided to go to Delhi, work for a modelling agency and also joined a theatre troupe. When her work as an actor got her a lot of compliments, she decided it was time to go to Mumbai for a career in movies.