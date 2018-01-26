Bollywood celebs display show of strength and attend Padmaavat screening at YRF

2 /15

The film has been embroiled in controversy since the start of 2017. Fringe groups across the country claim that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus features a distortion of history and a wrong portrayal of Rani Padmini. The director was slapped and assaulted early in 2017 by members of the Karni Sena who held a protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for Padmaavat.