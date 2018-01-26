home/

Bollywood celebs display show of strength and attend Padmaavat screening at YRF

Photo | January 26, 2018 11:59 AM IST | in.com staff
After much trouble, Padmaavat has finally hit the silver screens on Thursday, January 25. In a show of strength, Bollywood celebrities turned up in strength to watch a screening of the film at the Yash Raj Studios. Deepika Padukone was among the first to arrive.
The film has been embroiled in controversy since the start of 2017. Fringe groups across the country claim that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus features a distortion of history and a wrong portrayal of Rani Padmini. The director was slapped and assaulted early in 2017 by members of the Karni Sena who held a protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for Padmaavat.
