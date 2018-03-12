Home
Bollywood pays respect to Sridevi; remembers the legendary actress
February 26, 2018 12:18 PM IST
Dyutiman Basu
1
/9
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her
2
/9
I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.
3
/9
SHOCKING. JOLTED. Am I having a horrible dream. Sridevi no more? This is SO SO SAD. AND SO SO NOT FAIR. One of the most brilliant, elegant and talented actresses ever. The queen of Indian cinema. And a friend. Worked with her in so many movies. So many amazing memories.....
4
/9
Those eyes & that smile...a big part of my childhood inspiration!!❤️She communicated so much even when silent....Godspeed Ma’am, we will miss you!! Prayers of healing & strength to the family..deepest condolences 🙏Dugga Dugga
5
/9
Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi
6
/9
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP. Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi
7
/9
I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken.....
8
/9
"I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect. a."
9
/9
Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻
