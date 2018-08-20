home/

Brahmastra's Bulgaria schedule wrapped up, Ranbir Kapoor is back in the bay

Photo | August 20, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
It's been a month since Ranbir Kapoor was in Bulgaria shooting for his upcoming project, Brahmastra.
After wrapping up his upcoming flick’s Bulgaria schedule, the actor is back to the city.
The Sanju star was papped at the Mumbai airport, flashing his ace game.
Ranbir opted for casuals. A white tee paired along a distressed blue denim is a cool choice. Adding to the cool factor, the lad opted for reflectors, a cool cap, white sneakers and a Balenciaga jacket.
The actor’s stuffed luggage also hints that he shopped well.
Ranbir Kapoor was seen flashing a thumbs up at the paparazzi.
We wonder why the actor had a tag hanging off his sneakers.
Anyways, welcome back home!
