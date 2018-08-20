Home
Brahmastra's Bulgaria schedule wrapped up, Ranbir Kapoor is back in the bay
Photo | August 20, 2018 03:36 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/8
It's been a month since Ranbir Kapoor was in Bulgaria shooting for his upcoming project, Brahmastra.
2
/8
After wrapping up his upcoming flick’s Bulgaria schedule, the actor is back to the city.
3
/8
The Sanju star was papped at the Mumbai airport, flashing his ace game.
4
/8
Ranbir opted for casuals. A white tee paired along a distressed blue denim is a cool choice. Adding to the cool factor, the lad opted for reflectors, a cool cap, white sneakers and a Balenciaga jacket.
5
/8
The actor’s stuffed luggage also hints that he shopped well.
6
/8
Ranbir Kapoor was seen flashing a thumbs up at the paparazzi.
7
/8
We wonder why the actor had a tag hanging off his sneakers.
8
/8
Anyways, welcome back home!
