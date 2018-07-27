home/

Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera

Photo | July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Actress Deepika Padukone closed her 2018 Cannes Film Festival diaries looking absolutely stunning in a hot pink Ashi Studio couture.
1/5

Actress Deepika Padukone closed her 2018 Cannes Film Festival diaries looking absolutely stunning in a hot pink Ashi Studio couture.

Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad's bridal collection and she looked absolutely GORG.
2/5

Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad's bridal collection and she looked absolutely GORG.

Deepika Padukone experimented with patterns, prints and colours during her two-day stay at the French Riviera. And who can forget, Deepika Padukone's bold fashion statement in a solid purple Victoria Hayes suit.
3/5

Deepika Padukone experimented with patterns, prints and colours during her two-day stay at the French Riviera. And who can forget, Deepika Padukone's bold fashion statement in a solid purple Victoria Hayes suit.

Looking stunning by the sea in a metallic gold Alberta Ferretti gown!
4/5

Looking stunning by the sea in a metallic gold Alberta Ferretti gown!

This retro look from Cannes 2018 made us just go WOW!
5/5

This retro look from Cannes 2018 made us just go WOW!

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos